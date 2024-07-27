Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K E C International consolidated net profit rises 106.90% in the June 2024 quarter

K E C International consolidated net profit rises 106.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.32% to Rs 4511.89 crore

Net profit of K E C International rose 106.90% to Rs 87.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.32% to Rs 4511.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4243.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4511.894243.59 6 OPM %5.995.76 -PBDT158.5588.49 79 PBT112.0446.70 140 NP87.5842.33 107

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Latest LIVE: Budget 2024 vengeful act against states, people who boycotted BJP, says Stalin

Trump was indeed struck by bullet during assassination attempt, says FBI

TikTok's survival at stake in all-out fight against potential US ban

Kamala Harris narrows gap with Donald Trump in polls from her first week

Premium

For your next holiday, dip into a luxury pool villa by the sea, hills

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story