K E C International consolidated net profit rises 33.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.84% to Rs 5349.38 crore

Net profit of K E C International rose 33.75% to Rs 129.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 96.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.84% to Rs 5349.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5006.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5349.385006.727.006.15205.15169.52159.83120.72129.5696.87

