K E C International consolidated net profit rises 33.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 6.84% to Rs 5349.38 crore

Net profit of K E C International rose 33.75% to Rs 129.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 96.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.84% to Rs 5349.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5006.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5349.385006.72 7 OPM %7.006.15 -PBDT205.15169.52 21 PBT159.83120.72 32 NP129.5696.87 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

