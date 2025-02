Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit declines 87.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.95% to Rs 683.43 crore

Net profit of Satin Creditcare Network declined 87.39% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 113.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.95% to Rs 683.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 594.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.683.43594.5341.9367.8222.25157.0314.95151.1814.26113.07

