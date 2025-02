Insecticides India consolidated net profit rises 41.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.07% to Rs 357.70 crore

Net profit of Insecticides India rose 41.10% to Rs 17.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.07% to Rs 357.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 357.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.357.70357.948.647.2729.8624.4922.2817.0717.3712.31

