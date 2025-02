PNC Infratech consolidated net profit declines 56.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.17% to Rs 1470.01 crore

Net profit of PNC Infratech declined 56.01% to Rs 81.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 185.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 28.17% to Rs 1470.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2046.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1470.012046.6425.7621.11197.07279.35123.53235.4781.39185.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News