Kamarhatty Company standalone net profit rises 41.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 24.23% to Rs 95.56 crore

Net profit of Kamarhatty Company rose 41.77% to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.23% to Rs 95.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 76.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales95.5676.92 24 OPM %15.0313.03 -PBDT12.626.96 81 PBT9.994.81 108 NP5.603.95 42

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

