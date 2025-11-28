Kamarhatty Company standalone net profit rises 41.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Net profit of Kamarhatty Company rose 41.77% to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.23% to Rs 95.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 76.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.95.5676.9215.0313.0312.626.969.994.815.603.95

