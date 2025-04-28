Shares ready to bounce back after a two-day retreat

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty May 2025 futures were trading 35 points higher in early trade, suggesting a positive opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,952.33 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,539.85 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 April 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 6655.33 crore in the secondary market during April 2025 (so far). This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 6027.77 crore in March 2024.

Global Markets:

The Dow Jones index futures were down 137 points, hinting at a weak opening in US stocks today.

Asian shares kicked off the week on a mixed note, with investors juggling two big headlines: fresh stimulus signals from China and the latest twists in U.S. trade negotiations across the region.

Over the weekend, Chinas finance minister Lan Foan tried to play economic cheerleader, promising that Beijing would roll out "more proactive macroeconomic policies" to hit its full-year growth targets and, by extension, lend a helping hand to the global economys recovery efforts.

More details could be just around the corner, with Chinese authorities scheduled to host a press conference later today.

Meanwhile, trade tensions are back in the spotlight. Investors are watching developments between the U.S. and its trading partners closely after President Donald Trump, according to the media, suggested hes not keen on hitting the brakes on his "reciprocal tariffs" strategy anytime soon.

Over on Wall Street, optimism made a small comeback on Friday. Tech stocks led the charge, pushing most major indexes higher. The S&P 500 wrapped up the day with a solid 0.74% gain, the Nasdaq jumped 1.26%, and even the lagging Dow Jones managed a tiny 0.05% uptick. Meanwhile, the dollar posted its first weekly rise in over a month, as traders hunted for any clue that the U.S.-China economic standoff might be losing steam.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equity benchmarks reversed early gains to end lower for the second consecutive session on 25 April 2025, as investor sentiment remained subdued amid rising geopolitical tensions. A deadly terrorist attack on tourists in Kashmir sparked concerns over escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan, triggering a risk-off mood across the markets. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 588.90 points or 0.74% to 79,212.53. The Nifty 50 index lost 207.35 points or 0.86% to 24,039.35. The 50-unit index is down 1.19% in two consecutive sessions.

