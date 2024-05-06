Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 55.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 55.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:22 PM IST
Sales rise 5.48% to Rs 176.04 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu rose 55.67% to Rs 16.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.48% to Rs 176.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 166.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.21% to Rs 50.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.01% to Rs 724.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 732.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales176.04166.89 5 724.71732.08 -1 OPM %8.979.11 -8.148.19 - PBDT23.4815.73 49 71.9659.65 21 PBT22.2014.41 54 66.9254.88 22 NP16.7510.76 56 50.1341.02 22

