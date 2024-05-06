Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 55.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.48% to Rs 176.04 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu rose 55.67% to Rs 16.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.48% to Rs 176.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 166.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.21% to Rs 50.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.01% to Rs 724.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 732.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

176.04166.89724.71732.088.979.118.148.1923.4815.7371.9659.6522.2014.4166.9254.8816.7510.7650.1341.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News