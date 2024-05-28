Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uniparts India consolidated net profit declines 36.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Uniparts India consolidated net profit declines 36.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 11.69% to Rs 289.88 crore

Net profit of Uniparts India declined 36.81% to Rs 28.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.69% to Rs 289.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 328.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.14% to Rs 124.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 204.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.58% to Rs 1139.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1366.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales289.88328.24 -12 1139.541366.02 -17 OPM %16.3519.28 -17.6721.74 - PBDT49.3568.92 -28 205.07307.26 -33 PBT38.9259.44 -35 163.36268.23 -39 NP28.6345.31 -37 124.69204.89 -39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Uniparts India consolidated net profit declines 53.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Umang Dairies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Industrials shares gain

Kriti Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 77.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Graphite India consolidated net profit declines 44.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Singapore Exchange Market closes 0.35% up

J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 37.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit declines 67.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 19.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Richfield Financial Services standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story