Uniparts India consolidated net profit declines 36.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.69% to Rs 289.88 croreNet profit of Uniparts India declined 36.81% to Rs 28.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.69% to Rs 289.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 328.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 39.14% to Rs 124.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 204.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.58% to Rs 1139.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1366.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
