Signpost India consolidated net profit declines 15.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Signpost India declined 15.59% to Rs 17.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 36.44% to Rs 103.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 162.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.64% to Rs 44.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 387.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 337.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

