Signpost India consolidated net profit declines 15.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales decline 36.44% to Rs 103.43 crore

Net profit of Signpost India declined 15.59% to Rs 17.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 36.44% to Rs 103.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 162.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.64% to Rs 44.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 387.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 337.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales103.43162.73 -36 387.45337.00 15 OPM %29.3320.70 -21.3620.66 - PBDT31.8234.15 -7 82.8366.25 25 PBT27.0229.26 -8 65.7150.25 31 NP17.8121.10 -16 44.1135.39 25

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

