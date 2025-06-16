Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karma Energy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Karma Energy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vimta Labs Ltd, NIBE Ltd, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd and Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 June 2025.

Vimta Labs Ltd, NIBE Ltd, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd and Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 June 2025.

Karma Energy Ltd tumbled 9.51% to Rs 74.56 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 16639 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15133 shares in the past one month.

Vimta Labs Ltd lost 5.79% to Rs 484.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22938 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9416 shares in the past one month.

NIBE Ltd crashed 5.49% to Rs 1787. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41533 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63452 shares in the past one month.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd fell 5.44% to Rs 152.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 63917 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42887 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd corrected 5.02% to Rs 26.49. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3380 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6760 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zydus Life subsidiary ZHL appoints Swati Dalal as MD

GRM Overseas jumps 26% in eight days

Volumes jump at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Algoquant Fintech incorporates WOS, Algoquant Global Securities

Desco Infratech slides after CFO Prinkle Sanjay Jain resigns

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story