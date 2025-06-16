Karma Energy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vimta Labs Ltd, NIBE Ltd, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd and Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 June 2025.

Karma Energy Ltd tumbled 9.51% to Rs 74.56 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 16639 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15133 shares in the past one month.

Vimta Labs Ltd lost 5.79% to Rs 484.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22938 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9416 shares in the past one month. NIBE Ltd crashed 5.49% to Rs 1787. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41533 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63452 shares in the past one month. Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd fell 5.44% to Rs 152.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 63917 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42887 shares in the past one month.