Abirami Financial Services (India) standalone net profit rises 525.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Abirami Financial Services (India) rose 525.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.07% to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

