Majestic Auto consolidated net profit rises 908.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Majestic Auto rose 908.12% to Rs 75.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 18.76% to Rs 13.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.1216.1512.6545.0213.7512.2711.329.9875.717.51

