B & A consolidated net profit rises 0.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of B & A rose 0.28% to Rs 25.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.67% to Rs 102.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 97.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.102.9097.3829.2130.5328.9829.2527.4527.4925.4925.42

