Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit declines 7.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 2.63% to Rs 2258.46 crore

Net profit of Karnataka Bank declined 7.95% to Rs 252.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 274.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 2.63% to Rs 2258.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2200.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.58% to Rs 1272.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1306.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.62% to Rs 9013.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8298.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income2258.462200.56 3 9013.608298.50 9 OPM %62.0157.36 -67.4063.19 - PBDT344.25315.16 9 1641.131562.97 5 PBT344.25315.16 9 1641.131562.97 5 NP252.62274.43 -8 1272.841306.61 -3

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

