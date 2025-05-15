Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit declines 7.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 2.63% to Rs 2258.46 crore

Net profit of Karnataka Bank declined 7.95% to Rs 252.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 274.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 2.63% to Rs 2258.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2200.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.58% to Rs 1272.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1306.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.62% to Rs 9013.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8298.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

