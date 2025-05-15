Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NRB Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

NRB Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.70% to Rs 329.29 crore

Net loss of NRB Bearings reported to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 31.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.70% to Rs 329.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 284.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.82% to Rs 79.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 239.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.56% to Rs 1198.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1094.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales329.29284.61 16 1198.611094.03 10 OPM %18.3016.59 -16.6216.11 - PBDT60.7744.51 37 212.80171.76 24 PBT48.3533.47 44 165.22128.44 29 NP-2.0831.22 PL 79.44239.43 -67

