Ganesh Benzoplast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.68% to Rs 99.93 crore

Net loss of Ganesh Benzoplast reported to Rs 13.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 14.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.68% to Rs 99.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 146.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.00% to Rs 38.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.54% to Rs 374.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 477.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

