KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.75 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:44 PM IST
Sales decline 23.17% to Rs 64.58 crore

Net profit of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation reported to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 37.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 23.17% to Rs 64.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 84.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales64.5884.06 -23 OPM %4.75-39.08 -PBDT10.63-30.06 LP PBT8.97-31.58 LP NP6.75-37.77 LP

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:44 PM IST

