KEC International gains on bagging Rs 1,038-cr substation order in Saudi Arabia

KEC International advanced 1.47% to Rs 863.05 after the company announced that it had secured a new order of Rs 1,038 crore for design, supply and installation of 380 kV GIS Substation in Saudi Arabia.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International commented, We are delighted with the successive order wins in our T&D business. In a landmark achievement, we have secured our largest ever substation order.

This prestigious order in the Middle East has widened our portfolio and strengthened our presence in the region. With this strategic win, our YTD order intake has surpassed Rs 16,000 crore, representing a healthy growth of ~20%.