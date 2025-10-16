Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty hints at green opening; IMF raises global growth projection

GIFT Nifty hints at green opening; IMF raises global growth projection

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 30.00 points (or 0.12%) in early trade, suggesting a mildly positive start for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 68.64 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,650.08 crore in the Indian equity market on 15 October 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs had sold shares worth Rs 1,893.03 crore in the cash market so far in October 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 35,301.36 crore in September 2025.

Global Markets:

Asian markets edged higher on Thursday, led by South Koreas Kospi index, which touched a record high during the session.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its 2025 growth forecast for South Korea to 0.9% from 0.8% in its October outlook, while also upgrading its projection for global economic growth.

The IMF said the impact of U.S. tariffs remained at the modest end of the range, citing the private sectors agility in front-loading imports and reorganizing supply chains, the signing of new U.S. trade deals, and the overall openness of the global trading system as key supporting factors.

In the U.S., equity futures were largely steady in early Asian hours after major banks reported better-than-expected earnings, even as the government shutdown extended into its third week and trade tensions with China persisted.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 17.15 points, or 0.04%, to 46,253.31. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 6,671.06, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7% to 22,670.08.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks rebounded sharply today, ending a two-day losing streak amid improved global sentiment and easing domestic inflation. The Sensex and Nifty rose in tandem with other Asian markets, with the Nifty closing above the 25,300 level. The rally was driven by strong buying in realty, PSU bank, and metal stocks.

Easing inflation in India boosted hopes of a potential RBI rate cut in December. An improvement in U.S.-China trade relations, a firmer rupee, and a steady start to the earnings season lifted investor confidence. Additionally, rating agencies reaffirming Indias positive outlook helped counter persistent concerns over global growth.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 575.45 points or 0.70% to 82,605.43. The Nifty 50 index rose 178.05 points or 0.71% to 25,323.55. In the past two trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty slipped 0.57% and 0.55%, respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

