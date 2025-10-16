Stock Alert: Axis Bank, HDFC Life, HDB Financial, Kewal Kiran Clothing

Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 16 October 2025.
Earnings Today:
Wipro, Infosys, Eternal, Nestle India, Mastek, Waaree Energies, LTIMindtree Zee Entertainment Enterprises, DB Corp, Indian Overseas Bank, Jio Financial Services, Indian Bank, CIE Automotive India, Cyient, JSW Infrastructure, Kajaria Ceramics, Metro Brands, Punjab & Sind Bank, Rallis India, South Indian Bank, Sunteck Realty, Swaraj Engines will declare their Q2 results later today.
Stocks to Watch:
Axis Bank reported a 26.42% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 5,089.64 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 6,917.57 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income increased 1.22% YoY to Rs 37,594.81 crore in Q2 FY26.
HDFC Life Insurance Companys consolidated net profit increased 3.01% to Rs 448.29 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 435.18 crore in Q2 FY25. Net premium income jumped 13.59% YoY to Rs 18,871.23 crore in Q2 FY26.
Oberoi Realtys consolidated net profit jumped 29% to Rs 760.26 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 589.44 crore in Q2 FY24. Net sales increased 34.8% YoY to Rs 1,779.04 crore in Q2 September 2025.
HDB Financial Services reported 19.1% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 530.90 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 656.20 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income jumped 16.3% YoY to Rs 4266.10 crore in Q2 FY26.
Kewal Kiran Clothings consolidated net profit declined 31.5% to Rs 44.89 crore despite a 14.9% jump in net sales to Rs 354.09 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Kaynes Technologys arm, Kaynes Semicon, in collaboration with Mitsui, has rolled out 900 Multi-Chip Modules at its OSAT facility in Sanand.
Network 18 will acquire IBN Lokmat news from Lokmat Media for Rs 25 crore. Post-acquisition, IBN Lokmat will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Network18.
