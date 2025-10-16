Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Mech Projects secures BoP package for 1x800 MW thermal power plant

Power Mech Projects secures BoP package for 1x800 MW thermal power plant

Oct 16 2025
Power Mech Projects has been awarded Balance of Plant Package on EPC Basis for 1 x 800 MW Singareni TPS, Stage-II, by Bharat Heavy Electricals for a value over Rs 2500 crore excl. GST.

The Scope of Work under the contract includes Engineering, Procurement & Construction of Coal and Biomass Handling System, Ash Handling System, Utilities, Induced Draft Cooling Tower (IDCT), Water and Wastewater Treatment plant, Fire Protection System associated Civil & Structural Works and Electrical, C&I.

Oct 16 2025

