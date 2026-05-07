Kellton Tech Solutions gained 1% to Rs 16.20 after the company launched Structi.ai, an AI-based context engine for enterprises.

The company said the platform helps businesses convert unstructured data into AI-ready intelligence at scale.

Structi.ai is designed to process documents, images, audio files and other fragmented enterprise content. The company said traditional systems often struggle to process such data effectively.

The platform combines generative AI, agentic AI, metadata enrichment and decision orchestration capabilities. It converts raw enterprise data into structured and contextual intelligence for automation, workflows and real-time decision-making.

According to Kellton, Structi.ai currently processes more than 10 million data assets daily. It supports over 50 data formats. The company said the platform delivers turnaround times of under two seconds with an internal benchmark accuracy rate of 99.9%.

The platform operates through multiple layers including intelligent ingestion, AI-led extraction and analysis, metadata mapping and data quality validation. Kellton said the platform also uses AI-augmented domain validation capabilities. These apply industry-specific rules and contextual analysis to improve data quality before integration into downstream systems. The company said the platform is relevant for sectors such as banking, insurance, healthcare and manufacturing. Structi.ai was initially developed as an internal enterprise AI accelerator. It has now been commercialised as a scalable enterprise platform. Pavan Yerra, chief data and AI officer at Kellton Tech Solutions, said the platform is aimed at helping enterprises make unstructured data accessible for AI systems and business workflows.