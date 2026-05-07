Avalon Technologies jumped 11.39% to Rs 1282.10 after the company reported 69.5% rise in net profit to Rs 41 crore on a 40% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 480 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

While EBITDA improved by 37.5% YoY to Rs 57 crore, EBITDA margin declined by 21 basis points YoY to 11.8% in the March 2026 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 56 crore, up by 72.7% from Rs 33 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has recorded consolidated net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 113 crore (up 78% YoY) and Rs 1,603 crore (up 46% YoY), respectively.