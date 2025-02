Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 198.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 423.33% to Rs 36.11 crore

Net profit of Touchwood Entertainment rose 198.17% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 423.33% to Rs 36.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.36.116.9012.7919.574.551.434.351.313.251.09

