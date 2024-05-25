Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kemp & Co standalone net profit declines 77.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Kemp &amp; Co standalone net profit declines 77.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 1.33% to Rs 0.74 crore

Net profit of Kemp & Co declined 77.55% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.33% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.01% to Rs 2.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.740.75 -1 2.952.98 -1 OPM %-63.51-41.33 --43.73-38.26 - PBDT0.321.22 -74 -0.171.52 PL PBT0.331.17 -72 -0.261.29 PL NP0.220.98 -78 -0.251.17 PL

