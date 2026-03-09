Kernex Microsystems forms JV with Bharat Heavy Engineering for building advanced railway signalling systems

Kernex Microsystems (India) said that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Bharat Heavy Engineering to develop advanced railway signalling and train control technologies.

The proposed venture will focus on building a Moving Block System integrated with Automatic Train Supervision (ATS) and Automatic Train Operation (ATO) on the Kavach platform along with Centralized Traffic Control (CTC) systems.

Under the proposed structure, Kernex will hold a 51% stake while Bharat Heavy Engineering will hold 49%, with flexibility to adjust the shareholding depending on project scope.

Kernex Microsystems (India) is engaged in the manufacture and sale of safety systems and software services for railways.