Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 6638, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.16% in last one year as compared to a 6.25% rally in NIFTY and a 20.47% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6638, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.4% on the day, quoting at 23863.35. The Sensex is at 77131.01, down 2.27%.Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has eased around 9.59% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 16.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30138.4, down 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60236 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.77 lakh shares in last one month.