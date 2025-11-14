Optimus Finance consolidated net profit rises 23.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.91% to Rs 46.11 crore

Net profit of Optimus Finance rose 23.74% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.91% to Rs 46.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.46.1136.058.009.823.973.203.442.791.721.39

