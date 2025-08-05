Berger Paints India consolidated net profit declines 11.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.55% to Rs 3200.76 crore

Net profit of Berger Paints India declined 11.01% to Rs 314.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 353.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.55% to Rs 3200.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3091.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3200.763091.0116.5116.90553.56553.19459.58465.98314.63353.56

