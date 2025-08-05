Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 95.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.80% to Rs 70.74 crore

Net profit of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals declined 95.52% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.80% to Rs 70.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.70.7465.625.8715.381.377.870.907.370.296.48

