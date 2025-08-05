Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit rises 26.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.68% to Rs 880.60 crore

Net profit of Rane (Madras) rose 26.66% to Rs 18.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.68% to Rs 880.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 817.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.880.60817.788.497.9261.5053.3625.7921.2618.5314.63

