Keystone Realtors drops after Q3 PAT slumps 77% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Keystone Realtors declined 5.57% to Rs 463.25 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 77.57% to Rs 3.38 crore on 42.64% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 266.17 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 76.55% YoY to Rs 10.48 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 39.1 crore in Q3 FY26, registering de-growth of 37.84%, compared with Rs 62.9 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 13.3% in Q3 FY26 as against 12.9% in Q3 FY25.

During the quarter, pre-sales fell 3.01% YoY to Rs 837 crore, while collection dropped 3.32% YoY to Rs 524 crore.

Gross Debt stands at Rs 625 crore and Gross Debt/Equity ratio is 0.22 as on Q3 FY26. During Q3FY26 the company launched 1 project with an estimated GDV of Rs 919 crore. With this launch, the total number of projects launched in YTD FY26 increased to five, with an estimated GDV of Rs 5,835 crore. About 83% of the full-year FY26 launches guidance of Rs 7,000 crore has already been achieved in YTD FY26. Boman Irani, chairman and managing director, Keystone Realtors, said, We are delighted with the companys strong performance in Q3 FY25-26, which reflects both the commitment of our teams and the continued trust of our customers. Building on the momentum from FY25, our pre-sales reached Rs 837 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 2,676 crore for YTD FY26, representing a robust 23% year-on-year growth.