Westlife Foodworld Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Devyani International Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Jai Balaji Industries Ltd and Jubilant Foodworks Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 February 2026.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd surged 11.95% to Rs 534 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75211 shares in the past one month.

Devyani International Ltd spiked 8.88% to Rs 134.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.34 lakh shares in the past one month. Sapphire Foods India Ltd soared 6.41% to Rs 215.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21873 shares in the past one month. Jai Balaji Industries Ltd advanced 5.84% to Rs 75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 89984 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92641 shares in the past one month.