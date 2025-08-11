KFin Technologies allots 14,471 equity shares under ESOP

KFin Technologies has allotted 14,471 equity shares under ESOP on 11 August 2025. Consequently, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. Rs. 1,72,20,84,200/- comprising of 17,22,08,420 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each to 1,72,22,28,910/- comprising of 17,22,22,891 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each.

