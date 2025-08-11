Kharif acreage up around 4% on year, rice area spurts 12%

According to the Union Ministry of Agriculture, as of August 8, Kharif crops had been sown on a total of 995.60 lakh hectares, compared to 957 lakh hectares during the same period last yearmarking a rise of around 4%. Paddy, the primary Kharif crop, has been sown on 364.80 lakh hectares, which is around 12% higher than last years figures.

