Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Craftsman Automation commences operations of new plant at Faridabad

Craftsman Automation commences operations of new plant at Faridabad

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Craftsman Automation has commenced commercial operations of its new plant located at Faridabad Unit-3, w.e.f. 11th August, 2025.

The company has also decided to shift/relocate business operations from Faridabad Unit-1 to Faridabad Unit-2 and Faridabad Unit-3, with a view to improving operational efficiency and reducing overhead costs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kharif acreage up around 4% on year, rice area spurts 12%

Shriram Finance allots 1.53 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Larsen & Toubro wins order for 6,400 MW thermal power capacity from Adani Power

Precision Camshafts consolidated net profit rises 61.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Mauria Udyog consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story