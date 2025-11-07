Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 8.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.67% to Rs 28752.18 crore

Net profit of Power Finance Corporation rose 8.31% to Rs 5743.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5302.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 28752.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25518.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.28752.1825518.4695.2199.3610072.689380.9010057.369367.865743.255302.43

