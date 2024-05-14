Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit rises 51.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit rises 51.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 8.82% to Rs 1223.80 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Brothers rose 51.90% to Rs 152.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 1223.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1124.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.17% to Rs 348.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 235.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.27% to Rs 4001.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3730.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1223.801124.60 9 4001.203730.20 7 OPM %15.6212.90 -12.9910.70 - PBDT219.90150.30 46 552.40390.90 41 PBT199.20132.20 51 474.00322.30 47 NP152.20100.20 52 348.20235.00 48

First Published: May 14 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

