Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit declines 36.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.98% to Rs 230.32 crore

Net profit of Man Infraconstruction declined 36.05% to Rs 44.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.98% to Rs 230.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 215.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.230.32215.2911.9729.7865.0185.2163.0082.8844.5469.65

