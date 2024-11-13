Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit declines 36.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 6.98% to Rs 230.32 crore

Net profit of Man Infraconstruction declined 36.05% to Rs 44.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.98% to Rs 230.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 215.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales230.32215.29 7 OPM %11.9729.78 -PBDT65.0185.21 -24 PBT63.0082.88 -24 NP44.5469.65 -36

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

