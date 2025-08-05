Anup Engg slumps as Q1 PAT slides 17% QoQ to Rs 26 cr

Shares of The Anup Engineering fell 2.23% to Rs 2,598.85 due to weak sequential performance.

On a consolidated basis, Anup Enggs net profit tanked 16.71% to Rs 26.26 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 31.53 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 20.96% to Rs 175.23 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) slumped 18.67% to Rs 35.28 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 9.32% while revenue from operations advanced 20.25% in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. PBT rose 11% year on year to Rs 32.28 crore in Q1 FY26.