KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 116.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of KM Sugar Mills rose 116.12% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.69% to Rs 175.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 170.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.175.08170.4910.468.6019.3211.5014.026.2010.464.84

