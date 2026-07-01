The offer received bids for 4.92 crore shares as against 1.89 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Knack Packaging received bids for 4,92,46,296 shares as against 1,89,64,018 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (1 July 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.24 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 1 July 2026 and it will close on 3 July 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 161 and 170 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 88 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

IPO comprises fresh issue of Rs 380 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 35,00,000 equity shares worth up to Rs 59.5 crore at higher price band of Rs 170. Promoter group members will offload a part of their stake in the OFS.

Knack Packaging will utilise Rs 320 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for partial funding of capital expenditure towards setting up of new manufacturing facility at Borisana situated at Kadi, Mehsana, Gujarat and the remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes. Knack Packaging (KPL) is an integrated packaging solutions provider engaged in the manufacturing of printed and laminated woven polypropylene (PLWPP) bags used across industries such as food, agriculture, cement, chemicals and pet food. The company exports its products to 71 countries and serves over 1,950 customers globally. It operates a manufacturing facility in Gujarat with an installed capacity of 43,300 MTPA and is setting up a new plant in Mehsana, Gujarat, to expand its production capacity.