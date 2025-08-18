Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Knowledge Realty Trust (REIT) rallies on debut

Knowledge Realty Trust (REIT) rallies on debut

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Units of Knowledge Realty Trust (REIT) were currently trading at 107.05 on the NSE, a premium of 7.05% compared with the issue price of Rs 100.

The scrip was listed at Rs 103, a premium of 3% over the initial public offer (IPO) price.

Knowledge Realty Trust (REIT)'s IPO was subscribed 12.48 times. The issue opened for bidding 5 August 2025 and it closed on 7 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 95 to 100.

The IPO comprised fresh units, aggregating to Rs 4,800 crore. The proceeds from the offer will be utilised towards partial or full repayment or prepayment of certain financial indebtedness of the asset SPVs and the investment entities, amounting to Rs 4,640 crore and general purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, Knowledge Realty Trust, on 4 August 2025, raised Rs 1,620 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 16.20 crore shares at Rs 100 each to 63 anchor investors. The trust had earlier raised Rs 1,200 crore from strategic investors.

Knowledge Realty Trust owns and manages a high-quality office portfolio in India. The companys portfolio comprises 29 Grade A office assets totaling 46.3 msf as of March 31, 2025, with 37.1 msf of completed area, 1.2 msf of under-construction area, and 8.0 msf of future development area. The firms portfolio assets house a diversified tenant mix of prominent multinational tenants, including Fortune 500 companies and global capability centers (GCCs), as well as leading domestic corporates. The companys portfolio assets are spread across 6 cities, namely Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, and GIFT City, Ahmedabad.

The firm reported a gross asset value (GAV) of Rs 61,998.9 crore and total portfolio revenue from operations of Rs 39,301.01 crore as on 31 March 2025.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

