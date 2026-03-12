From Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

KNR Constructions has receives a letter of acceptance from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for construction of 4 lane unidirectional flyover at Rasoolpura under Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC)/ Turnkey - Basis in the state of Telangana worth Rs. 50.47 crore. The construction period for the said project is 24 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News