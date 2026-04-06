Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KNR Constructions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd and Surya Roshni Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 April 2026.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd and Surya Roshni Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 April 2026.

KNR Constructions Ltd lost 5.12% to Rs 115 at 14:44 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd crashed 4.92% to Rs 20.68. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd tumbled 4.20% to Rs 988.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd dropped 4.09% to Rs 225.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Surya Roshni Ltd shed 3.68% to Rs 209.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11524 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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