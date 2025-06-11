Julius Baer Capital India Pvt standalone net profit rises 79.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.90% to Rs 125.88 crore

Net profit of Julius Baer Capital India Pvt rose 79.32% to Rs 17.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.90% to Rs 125.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.23% to Rs 77.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 54.16% to Rs 478.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 310.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.