Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 38.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Kokuyo Camlin declined 38.05% to Rs 10.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 226.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 228.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.226.58228.628.6612.1518.8227.0313.5321.6810.0616.24

