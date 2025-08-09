Bajel Projects consolidated net profit declines 46.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.92% to Rs 601.36 crore

Net profit of Bajel Projects declined 46.38% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.92% to Rs 601.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 505.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.601.36505.692.691.408.709.614.097.462.965.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News