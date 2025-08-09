Doms Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.35% to Rs 562.28 crore

Net profit of Doms Industries rose 10.49% to Rs 57.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.35% to Rs 562.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 445.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.562.28445.0117.5619.4299.7587.9779.3473.1757.2851.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News